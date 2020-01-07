Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Well-Known Pitlochry Guesthouse

January 07
09:19 2020
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering for sale a well presented detached 13-bed licensed guesthouse in the popular tourist hub of Pitlochry.

The Beinn Bhracaigh guesthouse benefits from the following features:

  • Three-bed owners’ accommodation arranged over two storeys
  • Guest and owner gardens
  • Ample car parking
  • Honesty bar area
  • Large breakfast room
  • Second breakfast area with residents’ lounge
  • Hybrid residential and commercial kitchen area

Offers in excess of £825,000.

The Beinn Bhracaigh, 14 Higher Oakfield, Pitlochry, PH16 5HT

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

