Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering for sale a well presented detached 13-bed licensed guesthouse in the popular tourist hub of Pitlochry.

The Beinn Bhracaigh guesthouse benefits from the following features:

Three-bed owners’ accommodation arranged over two storeys

Guest and owner gardens

Ample car parking

Honesty bar area

Large breakfast room

Second breakfast area with residents’ lounge

Hybrid residential and commercial kitchen area

Offers in excess of £825,000.

The Beinn Bhracaigh, 14 Higher Oakfield, Pitlochry, PH16 5HT

For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.