Graham & Sibbald Markets Well-Known Pitlochry Guesthouse
January 07
09:19 2020
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering for sale a well presented detached 13-bed licensed guesthouse in the popular tourist hub of Pitlochry.
The Beinn Bhracaigh guesthouse benefits from the following features:
- Three-bed owners’ accommodation arranged over two storeys
- Guest and owner gardens
- Ample car parking
- Honesty bar area
- Large breakfast room
- Second breakfast area with residents’ lounge
- Hybrid residential and commercial kitchen area
Offers in excess of £825,000.
The Beinn Bhracaigh, 14 Higher Oakfield, Pitlochry, PH16 5HT
For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
