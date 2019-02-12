Graham & Sibbald Markets Edinburgh Restaurant in Sought-After Stockbridge Area
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market restaurant premises in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh.
48A Howe Street benefits from a superb and sought-after central location, excellent transport links and Class 3 planning consent.
A new lease agreement will be in place with negotiable terms.
Rental offers over £30,000 per annum.
For more information on this and other properties marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
