UKHospitality has joined environmental specialists Green Tourism to put sustainability at the heart of the UK tourism.

The UK-wide partnership, which was announced at a special dinner event in Edinburgh last week, will create a new platform for environmental issues within the UK’s third-largest private sector employer, itself worth almost £130bn to the British economy.

The new collaboration coincides with the launch of of CIS Excellence Sustainable Business Award co-sponsor Green Tourism’s upgraded online sustainable management tool, GreenCheck, designed to enable thousands of businesses to confirm they are hitting sustainability and environmental targets.

Kate Nicholls, CEO, of UKHospitality (pictured above, second from left), said: ‘Environmental awareness and sustainability are at the heart of the nation’s hospitality sector. ‘Our links with Green Tourism will help the hospitality businesses we support to achieve their goals in this area.’

According to Green Tourism’s recent Scottish Impacts report, its assessments have resulted in more than £5m-worth of savings in energy costs and over £3m-worth in water costs, along with stronger links between the sector and local food suppliers. Managing director Andrea Nicholas (pictured above, far right), said: ‘While all businesses must play their part in protecting the environment, hospitality and tourism operations are well placed to deliver sustainable goals due to their unique relationship with people.

‘The partnership with UKHospitality and the launch of GreenCheck are major steps towards our mission to support businesses on their green journey.’

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop (pictured second from right), added: ‘The Scottish Government will continue to encourage businesses and the millions of visitors to responsibly embrace sustainability and experience Scotland.’

Launched earlier this year with the aim of creating a strong, united voice for the whole of the UK’s hospitality sector, UKHospitality represents more than 700 companies and 65,000 venues across a sector that employs 2.9m people.

www.ukhospitality.org.uk

Established in 1997, Green Tourism is the world’s largest sustainable certification programme of its kind, with more than 2,000 members across the UK, Ireland, Italy, Canada and Zimbabwe.

www.green-tourism.com