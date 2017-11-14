Green Tourism, the co-sponsor of the CIS Excellence Sustainable Business Award, yesterday launched an exclusive new offer to help tourism businesses gain crucial sustainability accreditation.

Running until the end of January, the organisation’s ‘Green Check’ will provide operators with a pre-assessment review with one of Green Tourism’s (GT) qualified assessors. At the end of the review, the business will be given guidance and advice on how they can achieve a full award.

Managing director Andrea Nicholas (pictured left with Green Tourism chief executive, Jon Proctor) said: ‘Green Tourism award holders are able to communicate clear and compelling differentiation, while benefiting from real cost savings by taking on board the advice of our assessors.’

As the world’s largest sustainable accreditation programme of its kind and currently marking its 20th year, the company has launched the initiative as part of an overall strategy to build on the sustainable movement of over 2,000 tourism businesses.

Andrea added: ‘There is significant evidence that consumers – particularly Generation Y – are motivated by ethical consumption. Businesses that embrace sustainable practices will benefit from better-informed customers who will often select a green accommodation provider, visitor attraction or event venue over the competition.’

Interested businesses may register at www.green-tourism.com to book an appointment.

Main photo: Green Tourism’s Andrea Nicholas (second from right) and Seafood Scotland’s Clare MacDougall (centre) present Hickory with the CIS Excellence Sustainability Award 2017 at the Hilton Glasgow.