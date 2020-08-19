Award certification and sustainable business specialist, Green Tourism, is inviting Scottish catering, hospitality and tourism businesses to participate in an exclusive food- waste research pilot organised by Zero Wate Scotland and delivered by Green Tourism.

By helping to identify and reduce food waste – thereby saving your business money – participants can benefit through the enhancement of staff training, food-waste management procurement and showcasing their organisation’s commitment to staff, stakeholders and clients.

Green Tourism CEO, Andrea Nicholas, (pictured left), said: ‘In addition to the obvious advantages of savings in both food waste and, by extension, money, we will reward participation in this pilot with a 25% discount on forthcoming Green Tourism membership fees for pioneering our new approach to food-waste reduction.’

What’s Involved?

1. Join the introductory webinar (45 mins)

2. Take the pre-challenge quiz (5 mins)

3. Record your daily food waste for 8 weeks (5 mins/day)

4. Review your mid-challenge report and advice

5. Take the post-challenge quiz (5 mins)

The pilot, which begins on Monday 7th September, will identify the challenges for achieving the national food waste reduction target by 2025 while helping to support Scotland’s ambition to be a leader in sustainability.