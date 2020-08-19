Catering Scotland

Green Tourism Partners With Zero Waste Scotland On Food Waste Pilot

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Green Tourism Partners With Zero Waste Scotland On Food Waste Pilot

Green Tourism Partners With Zero Waste Scotland On Food Waste Pilot
August 19
17:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Award certification and sustainable business specialist, Green Tourism, is inviting Scottish catering, hospitality and tourism businesses to participate in an exclusive food- waste research pilot organised by Zero Wate Scotland and delivered by Green Tourism.

By helping to identify and reduce food waste – thereby saving your business money – participants can benefit through the enhancement of staff training, food-waste management procurement and showcasing their organisation’s commitment to staff, stakeholders and clients.

Andrea Nicholas

Green Tourism CEO, Andrea Nicholas, (pictured left), said: ‘In addition to the obvious advantages  of  savings in both food waste and, by extension, money, we will reward participation in this pilot with a 25% discount on forthcoming Green Tourism membership fees for pioneering our new approach to food-waste reduction.’

Support at every stage: Green Tourism’s online tool streamlines the process of uploading data

What’s Involved?

1. Join the introductory webinar (45 mins)

                      2. Take the pre-challenge quiz (5 mins)

                                            3. Record your daily food waste for 8 weeks (5 mins/day)

                                  4. Review your mid-challenge report and advice

                                      5. Take the post-challenge quiz (5 mins)

The pilot, which begins on Monday 7th September, will identify the challenges for achieving the national food waste reduction target by 2025 while helping to support Scotland’s ambition to be a leader in sustainability.

Green Tourism – Zero Waste Scotland – Food Waste Challenge

 

 

Tags
food waste managementgreen tourism zero waste scotlandSustainability
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.