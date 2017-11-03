Hamilton Park Racecourse has unveiled plans for a multi-million-pound hotel development, after lodging a formal planning application with South Lanarkshire Council to open a hotel on the town’s Bothwell Road site.

Operating under the Hampton by Hilton brand, the proposed new£10m 118-room property (CGI impression pictured above), aims to bring up to 20 new jobs to the area in a variety of roles including managerial, professional, customer service and administrative positions.

It is anticipated that the new development will double the size of the racecourse’s business within three years of opening, generating an additional £5.9m per year in additional visitor expenditure and adding a gross value of £700k per year to the economy.

Hamilton Park Racecourse chief executive Vivien Currie, (pictured), said: ‘Having an onsite hotel for top trainers and jockeys will add to the benefits and incentives we offer to help ensure we stage top quality racing here.

‘Our prize money increased by 15% this past season and now it’s time to invest again in our facilities.’

‘This key project for Hamilton, its inhabitants and visitors will encourage investment in the town and create jobs while enhancing the Hamilton Park experience.’

https://hamilton-park.co.uk/