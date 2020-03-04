Harrison Ovens has announced the launch of the Icon, the company’s first ever dual-chambered charcoal oven. Designed by Daniel Thumwood and handmade in Ramsgate, the Icon can cook at two different temperatures and is engineered to increase speed of service while ensuring an even temperature throughout.

With a growing legion of chef fans including James Cochran (pictured left) Neil Rankin and Yotam Ottolenghi – who recently purchased an Icon for his Spitalfields restaurant – the Harrison range is all about real-fire cooking. Achieving temperatures of up to 400°c thanks to clever design and engineering, the Icon retains heat for hours and requires minimal charcoal.

‘We wanted to create something that was high performing, robust and beautiful, and which majored on heat insulation, refinement and controllability, ‘ said Daniel.

The Harrison Icon features:

Two vertically stacked chambers for effective heat differentiation

A compact footprint of only 600 mm2 with easy manoeuvrability

Four utensil/spice drawers

Exquisite craftsmanship with ‘lifetime’ build quality

The Harrison Icon costs £8,500 + VAT and will be profiled on stand F11 at the 2020 Commercial Kitchen Show which takes place at ExCel London from 3rd-4th June. Visit Harrisonovens.com for more information on the Harrison Ovens range.







