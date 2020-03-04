Catering Scotland

Harrison Ovens Announces Icon Launch

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Harrison Ovens Announces Icon Launch

Harrison Ovens Announces Icon Launch
March 04
10:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Harrison Ovens has announced the launch of the Icon, the company’s first ever dual-chambered charcoal oven. Designed by Daniel Thumwood and handmade in Ramsgate, the Icon can cook at two different temperatures and is engineered to increase speed of service while ensuring an even temperature throughout.

Super-fan: The Great British Menu chef James Cochran swears by his Harrison Icon

With a growing legion of chef fans including James Cochran (pictured left) Neil Rankin and Yotam Ottolenghi – who recently purchased an Icon for his Spitalfields restaurant – the Harrison range is all about real-fire cooking. Achieving temperatures of up to 400°c thanks to clever design and engineering, the Icon retains heat for hours and requires minimal charcoal.

‘We wanted to create something that was high performing, robust and beautiful, and which majored on heat insulation, refinement and controllability, ‘ said Daniel.

The Harrison Icon features:

  • Two vertically stacked chambers for effective heat differentiation
  • A compact footprint of only 600 mm2 with easy manoeuvrability
  • Four utensil/spice drawers
  • Exquisite craftsmanship with ‘lifetime’ build quality

The Harrison Icon costs £8,500 + VAT and will be profiled on stand F11 at the 2020 Commercial Kitchen Show which takes place at ExCel London from 3rd-4th June.  Visit Harrisonovens.com for more information on the Harrison Ovens range.




Tags
catering equipment scotlandcatering equipment suppliers Scotlandcharcoal ovensHarrison ovensHarrison ovens scotlandjames cochran
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.