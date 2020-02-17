Cultivating the right culture for your business is a subjective process and in order to reduce staff turnover – one of the hospitality sector’s most entrenched challenges – it’s essential to get it right. Daniela Grendene explains how to create a company culture that will help your employees thrive while also building your business.

There are no hacks or tips to help or influence an individual business owner to create the right culture but there are signs that you’re on the right path. These include:

People can’t wait to join your team

Your reputation precedes you and professionals can’t wait to be part of something so enlightening and illuminating.

They don’t leave

Turnover is super-low, especially in entry-level and mid-level jobs. Executives often stay long-term because it’s safe and you pay them well. But if your workers in accounting stay for years on end, you can be fairly sure you’re doing something right.

Gossip isn’t tolerated

At every level, gossip is shut down with an encouragement to speak directly to the individual.

Team members are energised by the mission

They believe in what they’re doing and the high standard of their works proves it.

There’s a palpable team atmosphere

Employees feel like they really matter.

Communication is paramount

From the executives to the mail room, people, listen, share ideas and feel heard and appreciated.

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience who teaches directors about business results and making money. For more information on how they can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.