Earlier this year, long-term CIS Excellence Awards supporter, the healthyliving award , became part of Public Health Scotland (PHS), the national agency for improving the health and well-being of people in Scotland. Bringing together teams from NHS Health Scotland, Information Services and Health Protection, the new body is jointly accountable to the Scottish Government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).

Ailidh Macleod provides an insight into what the new changes mean for current HLA holders and the wider sector as it emerges from the Coronavirus pandemic.

What does this mean for the healthyliving award?

We are aware that this is a very challenging time for our award holders and the wider foodservice industry, and we are keen to support the sector as much as possible. We have placed our assessment and quality assurances processes on hold so current award holders can still continue as usual and we will be in touch later in the year.

Since its establishment, PHS has been at the forefront of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new website, www.publichealthscotland.com, provides information about the ongoing work within the organisation, as well as the latest data surrounding the COVID-19 response. Additionally, we are keen to share the resources developed for businesses and organisations by PHS Health and Work team to support employers and staff. Our team has developed specific Coronavirus support pages, including advice around supporting mental health and we also offer free advice and guidance on workplace issues through our helpline on 0800 019 2211.

Ailidh Macleod is a Senior Health and Work Officer at Public Health Scotland.

If you would like any support from the healthyliving award team, you can get in touch with us directly on the channels below.

