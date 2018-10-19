The Scottish Government’s healthyliving award (HLA) has a long association with CateringScotland.com and as sponsors of the CIS Excellence Healthier Scotland Award they have supported the healthy eating movement for the last decade.

Working alongside the Scottish Government’s Take Life On campaign, the HLA rewards caterers who support healthier eating by making it easier for their customers to eat healthily. Supporting organisations of all shapes and sizes to help them make positive changes to their menus and reward excellence in the provision of healthier food choices, the healthy living award represents the ultimate achievement for caterers throughout the country.

In recognition of their work, CateringScotland.com is running a series of profiles of private and public companies, catering firms and educational institutions who have been awarded the healthy living accolade over the last few months.

Demonstrating their commitment to fostering healthier lifestyles for their clients, these profiles will showcase the most conscientious organisations who are blazing a trail for healthier lifestyles in Scotland…

Working with the HLA since 2014, the Gurdwara initially attained the standard level of award and recently achieved the Plus level by increasing the range of healthy food they serve.

Sukhcharan Kaur, education coordinator at the Gurdwara, explains why they got involved: ‘We serve around 2,500 meals each week here and we wanted to help change the way the community eats.

‘The award has helped bring people together to focus on their health and many have become more open to talking about health and food. Indeed, we now receive lots of requests for tips on how to make healthier traditional-style dishes. As part of this initiative, we hosted a successful health day in June which brought together all sections of the community including children and seniors to better understand the importance of living a healthier lifestyle.’

www.glasgowgurdwara.org

A specialist provider of services for at-risk children and young people, Kibble Education and Care Centre helps build positive futures for young people with complex social, emotional and educational needs. Having recently achieved two healthyliving awards, the team, who are based in Paisley, are already looking to attain the award across all of their premises, including their new food production kitchen.

Executive chef Donald Munro has worked at Kibble for eight years with a team of catering staff across four kitchens, providing freshly prepared meals for staff and young people: ‘After reading the HLA criteria I recognised that we were already meeting many of the requirements and it was a great opportunity to encourage young people to make healthier choices in their diets,’ he says.

‘The whole application process was seamless; everything was covered in the initial information pack and filling out the necessary forms and going through the assessments was a straightforward process.’

www.kibble.org

For more information on how to apply for the HLA and HLA Plus, visit www.healthylivingaward.co.uk