October 20
10:45 2017
Disposables manufacturer, Herald, has extended its high quality candle range to meet an increase in demand for both taper dinner candles and tealights. The company’s line-up now includes a selection of slow-burning tealights, pillar and cartridge candles in various sizes and a wide variety of taper dinner candle and bistro table candle colours to suit all tastes.

Managing director, Yogesh Patel, said: ‘Sales of candles always go up in the colder, darker months and we are pleased to provide our customers with a greater selection and yet more reasons for hotel, pub, bar, restaurant and catering operators to consider us as the supplier that meets all of their needs.’

In addition to its extensive candle range, Herald also supplies:

  • Chafing gel
  • DEG liquid fuel
  • Liquid fuel candle cartridges

Aiming to provide a more affordable alternative to other catering disposables and packaging distributors, Herald is committed to maintaining a quality and standard that will ensure repeat business.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com for more information and to view the entire product range.

 

