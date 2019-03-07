Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald has experienced a surge in sales of its natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers, with orders rising by almost 30 per cent, at the end of the last quarter.

Part of Rootier range, the wooden goods have become best sellers in recent months. Managing director, Yogesh Patel, says: ‘We have added to our wooden product range as the requirement for these products shows no signs of abating.

‘Natural products are generally regarded as more environmentally friendly, presenting a conscientious option that sits better with the growing majority. We at Herald have embraced this concept and are constantly extending our range to cover a full mix of materials, including eco and completely compostable choices.’

Sitting alongside the Mr Chip birchwood chip fork, Herald’s Rootier selection also includes ice-cream and lolly sticks, ice-cream spoons and chopsticks. ‘Our customers love Mr Chip and it accounts for a large proportion of our catering disposables turnover.’

Renowned for its catalogue of goods that provides an unrivalled breadth of choice, Herald adheres to high quality standards as the trend for natural products, including wood and paper, continues.

