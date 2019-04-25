One year on from the launch of its Clik range, quality disposables supplier and manufacturer Herald has reported unprecedented sales success with its easy-to-use selection of folding cutlery. Available in both black and white and suitable for an array of foods, including fruits and salads, Clik products (pictured above) sit alongside Herald’s other disposable cutlery ranges, Carizma, Tuzcani and Windzer.

Managing Director Yogesh Patel says: ‘Fully recyclable and competitively priced, the Clik range is extremely handy and versatile, so it’s no surprise it has become a bestseller.’

Herald also supplies meal pack solutions, containing plastic cutlery, napkins and condiments, and other wrapped cutlery which have likewise enjoyed a rise in sales in recent months. The supplier is now increasing the amount of warehouse space it allows for these items in order to meet demand.

‘Sales of meal packs containing salt and pepper are consistent with food-to-go providers ensuring their offering is the very best. Providing cutlery, napkins and condiments in a single pack is both convenient and hygienic.

Explore the Clik product range at www.heraldplastic.com.