Catering Scotland

Herald Reports Sales Success With Innovative Clik Range

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Herald Reports Sales Success With Innovative Clik Range

Herald Reports Sales Success With Innovative Clik Range
April 25
11:32 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

One year on from the launch of its Clik range, quality disposables supplier and manufacturer Herald has reported unprecedented sales success with its easy-to-use selection of folding cutlery. Available in both black and white and suitable for an array of foods, including fruits and salads, Clik products (pictured above) sit alongside Herald’s other disposable cutlery ranges, Carizma, Tuzcani and Windzer.

Managing Director Yogesh Patel says: ‘Fully recyclable and competitively priced, the Clik range is extremely handy and versatile, so it’s no surprise it has become a bestseller.’

Herald also supplies meal pack solutions, containing plastic cutlery, napkins and condiments, and other wrapped cutlery which have likewise enjoyed a rise in sales in recent months. The supplier is now increasing the amount of warehouse space it allows for these items in order to meet demand.

‘Sales of meal packs containing salt and pepper are consistent with food-to-go providers ensuring their offering is the very best. Providing cutlery, napkins and condiments in a single pack is both convenient and hygienic.

Explore the Clik product range at www.heraldplastic.com.

Tags
disposable cutleryHerald plastics
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.