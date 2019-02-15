This year’s HIT Scotland scholarships were announced at the HIT Talent Conference last week at the Principal Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow. Hosted by CIS Excellence Awards co-host, Jennifer Reoch, the day utilised the skills and experience of a selection of educational and motivational speakers and workshops to inspire hospitality leaders.

Among the speakers were Cal Major from Paddle Against Plastic, Helena Langdon from Innocent, and Rob Forkan, who turned a family tragedy into a successful business that helps others.

Presented at the end of the conference, the scholarships were presented to over 200 people working in or studying towards a career in Scottish hospitality. From Aberdeen to Arran, Edinburgh to Elgin and St Andrews to Skye, this year’s scholars hailed from all over Scotland, working in all areas of hospitality.

HIT Scotland Chief Executive, David Cochrane (pictured left), said: ‘It was a really tough decision for the panel to decide who would get scholarships this year. Everyone was keen to learn as much as they could from one of our scholarships to help them develop personally, and to benefit their company, their team, and the guests who visit them. We are sure that the industry, all across Scotland, will benefit from the learning experiences that this year’s scholars will take part in.’

Meanwhile, the new Fairlie Scholarship also launched at the conference, in tribute to the life and achievements of the late chef Andrew Fairlie. Sponsored by HIT Scotland, the Scottish Government and Gleneagles, and positioned as the ultimate scholarship for aspiring chefs, the new scholarship will be awarded annually to both a male and female chef, reflecting Andrew’s resolute commitment to diversity in the kitchen.

