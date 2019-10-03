HIT Scotland is on the hunt for new trustees, due to the retirement of several members of the current board. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2019, the charity aims to ’empower inspirational development for those studying and working in Scottish hospitality’.

Background and Role

The current trustees come from a broad range of sectors across the hotel, catering, restaurant, licensed establishments, business management and related backgrounds.

Trustees are appointed for three years and appointments can be renewed for up to a maximum of seven years. All trustees sit on the main board, with nominated members also sitting on specific subcommittees, comprising: finance; scholarships; bursaries; remuneration; and audit and governance.

The main board and finance committee typically convenes four times each year.

The Person

The decision on new appointments will be based on the candidate’s knowledge and experience relevant to the needs of HIT Scotland’s strategic vision and future development. The trustees hope to appoint dynamic individuals from across Scotland who can commit their own personal time in attending the quarterly board meetings. Applicants should possess the drive and enthusiasm to help to enhance HIT Scotland’s values. The trustees, as with all charities in Scotland, are not remunerated.

Interested parties should contact Kirsty@hitscotland.co.uk by email with a short note about why the individual would like to be considered for a role on the board.

The closing date for applications is Friday 25th October 2019.

Successful applications will be contacted and invited to attend panel interviews which will be held in November 2019.

HIT Scotland has awarded over 3,000 scholarships to the emerging talent of the industry and has helped over 14,000 students with educational bursaries. All of this charitable activity is led and supported by the industry it serves. This is all made possible by the fundraising events and unique networking activities that engage the industry throughout Scotland. The charity now collaborates with different sectors including tourism, leisure, the licensed trade and contract catering, in addition to further and higher education.

Visit www.hitscotland.co.uk for more information and to view the current list of charity trustees.