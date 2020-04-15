Catering Scotland

HIT Scotland Launch Lock-down Learning App

April 15
11:25 2020
HIT Scotland has launched a free learning app to encourage the development of those studying or working in the hospitality sector during the lock-down.

Developed by HIT, the new app aims to support individuals looking to update their skills and knowledge at a time when regular learning avenues have been removed or significantly reduced.

Featuring a collection of self-development links and activities on inspirational topics from people management to meditation, content will be updated with material provided from hospitality sector members.

David Cochrane

HIT Chief Executive, David Cochrane, said: ‘This new app will allow our sector to access self-development tools and information that enables those who wish to continue learning during the lock-down period.

As with all HIT initiatives, this project has been possible thanks to the efforts of the industry and its support organisations working together for the benefit and advancement of our sector.  It is heartening to see this generosity of spirit continuing in such challenging times.’

The new app can be downloaded here.

www.hitscotland.co.uk

Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

