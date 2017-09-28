Catering Scotland

HIT Scotland Opens Scholarship Applications for 2018

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

HIT Scotland Opens Scholarship Applications for 2018

HIT Scotland Opens Scholarship Applications for 2018
September 28
09:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland, the not-for-profit organisation working to improve hospitality standards through scholarship and bursary programmes, has opened applications for its 2018 scholarship programme.

Available to all aspiring individuals working within or studying towards a career in Scottish hospitality, the scholarships cover a range of topics and areas of the industry and offer recipients unique opportunities to improve their skills and progress within the sector.

Partnering for a second year with Green Tourism, the charity is once again offering the Green Tourism scholarship for professionals with a keen interest in business sustainability.

Meanwhile, the social media scholarship embraces the new technologies available to support businesses, while the innovation scholarship provides an insight into technology and future trends.

Speaking about the 2018 HIT scholarship programme, Chief Executive, David Cochrane (pictured left), said: ‘HIT strives to make Scotland the best hospitality industry in the world and we know this can be achieved through our once-in-a-lifetime training opportunities and experiences that provide scholars with the opportunity to learn locally, nationally and internationally.’

Applications for the 2018 programme open today and will close on Friday 24th November 2017. The scholarship presentations will take place in Glasgow in February 2018. Visit www.hitscotland.co.uk to apply.

Tags
catering scholarshipsHIT ScotlandHIT Scotland scholarshipshotel scholarships
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.