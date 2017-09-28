The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland, the not-for-profit organisation working to improve hospitality standards through scholarship and bursary programmes, has opened applications for its 2018 scholarship programme.

Available to all aspiring individuals working within or studying towards a career in Scottish hospitality, the scholarships cover a range of topics and areas of the industry and offer recipients unique opportunities to improve their skills and progress within the sector.

Partnering for a second year with Green Tourism, the charity is once again offering the Green Tourism scholarship for professionals with a keen interest in business sustainability.

Meanwhile, the social media scholarship embraces the new technologies available to support businesses, while the innovation scholarship provides an insight into technology and future trends.

Speaking about the 2018 HIT scholarship programme, Chief Executive, David Cochrane (pictured left), said: ‘HIT strives to make Scotland the best hospitality industry in the world and we know this can be achieved through our once-in-a-lifetime training opportunities and experiences that provide scholars with the opportunity to learn locally, nationally and internationally.’

Applications for the 2018 programme open today and will close on Friday 24th November 2017. The scholarship presentations will take place in Glasgow in February 2018. Visit www.hitscotland.co.uk to apply.