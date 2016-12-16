CIS Excellence Awards sponsor Hoshizaki has announced its successor to long-serving managing director Glenn Roberts. Steve Loughton (pictured), comes from a four-year tenure of Jestic Foodservice Equipment and will take over the reins of both Gram and Hoshizaki from 1st January.

He said: ‘Over the last 14 years, Glenn has created a very successful business in the UK, driving both quality innovations and customer service. He has also helped to ensure Gram is regarded as a leader in energy-efficiency within the professional refrigeration category and I’m fortunate to be entering the business at a time of ambitious growth.’

A popular and well-regarded figure across the foodservice industry, Glenn will take up his position as Professional Sales Director at BRITA UK in the new year. Commenting on his move, he said: ‘It was a difficult decision to leave; the last 14 years have seen some impressive technological advances, many of which I am proud to say have been industry firsts from Gram. It is an exciting time for the refrigeration category as manufacturers work towards a more sustainable future for the whole industry.’

In addition to the new leadership, Gram’s commercial director, Paul Anderson, will take up his new role as Hoshizaki UK’s director of sales.

www.hoshizaki.com