Hotelogix has announced that its partnership with London’s Tudor Court Hotel has helped the business to realise a 40% increase in revenue. Originally built in the 1850s as a private residence, the Victorian listed building (pictured above) has been transformed into a 38-room boutique hotel. Prior to adopting Hotelogix, the management utilised an on-premises system which, according to hotel general manager, Kazi Rahman, restricted their growth in many ways: The main issue was that the previous system was not connected to a channel manager,’ he says. ‘To counter this, we wanted a cloud-based PMS that could help us automate operations so that our clients could save time and become more efficient as a result.

‘We sought a system that eliminates overbooking and operational errors, and which helps us to integrate a seamless and real-time distribution of rates and rooms across OTAs. Hotelogix provided all of this, and more.’

The omens are good; since the system’s implementation earlier this year, the Tudor Court Hotel has witnessed a 40% increase in revenue, comprised of a 30% increase in OTA booking and a 10% increase in direct reservations.

Providing a cloud-based Hotel PMS which helps hotels to automate their end-to-end operations with ease, Hotelogix also assists businesses to drive growth, increase revenue and enhance their online reputation. https://hotelogix.com