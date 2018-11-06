Hotelogix, a leader in cloud-based property management systems, has announced details of its year end offer for 2018.

According to co-founder and CEO, Aditya Sanghi, the company aims to help independent hotels to leverage the power of cloud to help grow their businesses: ‘To make more out of today’s online travel trends, independent hotels need to compete with their rivals, he said. ‘With limited budgets this is not an easy task but with a cloud-based PMS, operators can better manage their properties and sell more rooms online.

‘With Hotelogix, hoteliers can enjoy the freedom of working with third-party solutions, including Channel Manager, Revenue Management, Online Reputation Management and Business Intelligence.

‘Additionally, the system allows hoteliers to retain close control over their operations while helping them expand their market reach and keep costs under control.’

Elaborating on the offer, known as ‘lock now & use later’, Aditya added: ‘Under the new plan, independent hotels can pay for six months’ usage to qualify for six months’ further usage, free of charge. Those who don’t yet have the necessary bandwidth can ‘lock in’ anytime before the end of January and start using the PMS straight away.

Having helped independent hotels across the globe to increase their overall revenue by up to 40%, Hotelogix also ensures an end to overbooking and operational errors.

After paying a lock-in amount of US $250, independent hotels can pay for six months’ usage and qualify for six months free. Offer valid until 31st January 2019 for first 100 customers. Click here for more information.

https://hotelogix.com