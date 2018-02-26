Catering Scotland

Hotelympia 2018 Unveils The Ultimate Dining Experience…

February 26
08:54 2018
A poll of more than 2,000 consumers has unveiled the year’s most comprehensive examination of the trends of today’s customers.

Working with project management specialists LXA, Hotelympia has created the Ultimate Dining Experience 2018, which aims to bring to life the results of the survey in a unique standalone feature at this year’s show from 5th-8th March at Londn’s ExCeL.

Key findings include:

  • Quality of food, service, atmosphere and reputation all proved more important than cost
  • Smart dress is almost 40% more popular than casual attire for front of house staff
  • Price, detailed ingredients and provenance all feature on the list of crucial information on menus
  • Over a quarter (27%) of diners would become impatient after just four minutes of waiting for the bill
  • Some 64% of diners prefer to be handed a paper menu printed with the day’s date

Hotelympia’s portfolio director, Ross Carter, said: ‘The Ultimate Dining Experience will combine insight and innovation to offer visitors a tangible taste of what diners demand when eating out.

‘With the rise of delivery companies, operators need to tap into the consumer mindset to understand the subtle cues that keep people coming back for more.

‘I’m confident that the insights we have uncovered will help Hotelympia visitors to drive their businesses forward and I would urge people to pick up their copies of the report at the show.’

Restaurateurs can now claim their FREE copy of the report at Hotelympia 2018, which takes place from 5th-8th March at London’s ExCeL. Pre-register for FREE today at www.hotelympia.com or visit www.hotelympia.com/visiting/whats-on/the-ultimate-dining-experience

 

