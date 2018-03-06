Catering Scotland

Hotelympia 2018: What’s In Store for Day 3

March 06
16:23 2018
Day two of Hotelympia 2018 welcomed thousands of hospitality professionals looking to experience more than 750 of the industry’s best suppliers, as well as a range of inspiring talks across our four feature stages.Day two of Hotelympia 2018 welcomed thousands of hospitality professionals looking to experience more than 750 of the industry’s best suppliers, as well as a range of inspiring talks across our four feature stages.

Here are a few of tomorrow’s highlights to help you plan your day.

 

 

Skills Shortage: Staffing After Brexit
12:00 – 12:20
People Power: Contract Catering Revolution

15:15 – 15:45
Niall Davidson, Nuala
12:30 – 13:00
The World Food Innovation Awards
15:30 – 16:00
Getting to Grips with Google
12:30 – 13:00
Your Brand in the Hands of Your Customer
15:00 – 15:30
The Rise of the Coffee Shop
Experience
14:00 – 14:30
How to Create a Game-changing Customer Experience
15:30 – 16:00

Activate your complimentary pass and join 26,000 hospitality professionals at Hotelympia 2018.

catering trade shows 2016Hotelympia 2018
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

