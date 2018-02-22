Jon Terry

According to the British Hospitality Association, around 60% of employees in the tourism and hospitality industries are women, yet only 15% are currently in senior management positions. Today, there are approximately 24,000 fewer women in management positions in the hospitality sector than there were in 2010, and in 2015, women working in the sector were on average paid 18% less than their male co-workers.’