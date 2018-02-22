Catering Scotland

February 22
13:18 2018
Hotelympia 2018 is gearing up to celebrate Women in Hospitality Day on Thursday 8th March. Hosted by Alessandra Alonso in association with the Institute of Hospitality, the event aims to celebrate successes and focus on challenges and opportunities for women in the hospitality sector.

Speakers include…

  • Alessandra Alonso

  • Anna Sulan Masing

    Ariana Pampoulides

  • Dipali Kastia

  • Jon Terry

    Katie Jenkins

    Luciana Berry

    Marie-Anne Rodgers

    Marlies Hoogenboom

    Nicole Beckford

    Pip Lacey

    Sarah Peters

    Sophie Michell 

    • Sophie Murray

    • Susan Hollins

      Tea Colainni

    According to the British Hospitality Association, around 60% of employees in the tourism and hospitality industries are women, yet only 15% are currently in senior management positions. Today, there are approximately 24,000 fewer women in management positions in the hospitality sector than there were in 2010, and in 2015, women working in the sector were on average paid 18% less than their male co-workers.’

    Women in Hospitality Day takes place at Hotelympia 2018 as part of International Women’s Day. Hotelympia takes place at ExCeL London from 5th-8th March. See www.hotelympia.com to register.

 

Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

