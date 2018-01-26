The final day of Hotelympia 2018 is to become Women in Hospitality day, organisers have announced, as the show marks International Women’s Day by celebrating inspirational female talent and focusing on opportunities for women working within the sector.

Female hospitality entrepreneurs and up-and-coming leaders of some of the UK’s most exciting start-ups will also be recognised on Thursday 8th March, while inspirational speakers including the newly appointed Government Night Czar, Amy Lamé, Le Gavroche chef, Emily Roux, and the winner of Great British Menu 2017, Pip Lacey. The programme of content is being specially curated by Alessandra Alonso (pictured right), the founder social enterprise, Women in Travel CIC.

She said: ‘I am honoured to curate the Women in Hospitality day for Hotelympia. As the founder of Women in Travel CIC – a social enterprise that aims to empower women through employability and entrepreneurship in travel, tourism and hospitality – I believe that not enough is being done to celebrate women and foster their contribution to with the sector.

‘We hope that the day that will become a feature of the show and that will see women and men come together to share, learn, inspire, network and mentor each other on important issues such as entrepreneurship, leadership, flexible working, talent and career development and many others.

‘Ultimately it is about making the whole industry more diverse and inclusive to secure its sustainable future.’

Hotelympia Portfolio Director, Ross Carter, added: ‘With recent statistics from the Change Group highlighting that men currently dominate hospitality senior managerial roles and ownership of restaurants and catering establishments, it has never been more important to use our platform to debate what the industry can do to progress more female talent through the ranks.

‘However, it is not just about progressing younger candidates; we need to welcome women back into the workforce following maternity and there is also the wider, more fragmented issue of the gender pay gap at play.

‘Similarly, projections suggest that we will require an additional 11,000 chefs over the next five years to ward off a potential skills crisis. This is precisely the type of situation where, with the right talent management, accomplished female candidates could help tip the balance.’

According to Ross, the number of female chefs in the UK reportedly grew by more than 30% during the past 12 months – the biggest single rise over the past five years ‘.

