Whether you’re new to restaurant management or want to switch up your management style, it can be tricky to know where to start. Paul Wilson provides a few pointers…

Don the marketing hat

It’s crucial to make sure your restaurant is driving new customers through the door. If it’s a small restaurant, it’s probably down to you to sort out the social media with frequent posts, creating a real presence and interacting with those commenting on your posts – they could be dining with you before you know it!

If you’re in a bigger place that can do with the help, try bringing in a digital marketer to help ease your workload, passing on all of your restaurant knowledge and key selling points down to someone that knows the best way to get the word out!

Your response should be right, even if the customer isn’t…

We hear about the customer being right but it isn’t certain that they will always be understanding. It is therefore important to train employees effectively and to equip them with the tools to respond to unexpected situations. After all, you can’t control what happens, but you can control your response.

Make the most of your promotions

Take action as soon as you spot a trend online; get some themed drinks on the go, or for sporting events, such as the six nations, try creating fun menus to match who’s playing.

Communication is key

Keep your staff in the loop and let them keep you in the loop too. Have regular conversations to make sure they’re happy and discover any new plans or ideas. Make sure they are aware of your vision and priorities so that everyone is on the same page.

Do it yourself

Get your hands dirty and go back to the floor from time to time. Talk to employees about day-to-day life in their roles. Learn the trade so you can be the best possible manager for your team.

Paul Wilson is the Managing Director of Xpress Recruitment, Scotland’s largest independent hospitality and retail recruiter. www.xpressrecruitment.com

