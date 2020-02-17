Catering Scotland

February 17
13:15 2020
Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HRC 2020) – the new name for Hotelympia – has announced its preview brochure is available to download in advance of this year’s show which kicks off at ExCeL London on Tuesday 3rd March.

Featuring highlights of the latest trends, innovations, interviews, seminars, classes, competitions, product demos and so much more, the new guide is the must-have accessory for visitors to familiarise themselves with the exhibition.

With a welcome by event manager, Ronda Annesley and a 20-page guide to what’s hot at HRC, it’s your indispensable guide to what to catch during the three days of the show.

The HRC 2020 preview is available to download here.

 

