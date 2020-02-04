HRC Launches 2020 Seminar Programme

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) 2020 has launched its full programme of inspirational seminars and sessions for this year’s show, which takes place from 3rd-5th March at ExCeL London. As the UK’s leading exhibition for the catering, hospitality and tourism sectors, the exhibition will feature a broad schedule of talks, presentations, panel discussions and chef demonstrations.

HRC content director, Keterina Albanese, said: ‘With a programme of topical debates featuring chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, caterers, designers and other leading figures, HRC is the leading exhibition for the sector.

‘This year’s event will see inspirational speakers sharing their insights and advice on a range of topics from F&B trends, sustainability and marketing, to branding, staff and, most importantly, the future of the hospitality industry.’



Attractions this year include:

The Vision Stage

Learn more about the latest trends affecting the sector with dedicated sessions examining a range of topics. Sessions on the Vision Stage include:

What a Waste – The Secrets of the UK’s Zero Waste Pioneers: With Adam Handling, Douglas McMaster and Andrew Stephen

The Secrets of the UK’s Zero Waste Pioneers: With Adam Handling, Douglas McMaster and Andrew Stephen Let’s Talk Michelin: With Tom Kerridge, Claude Bosi, Mark Froydenlund and Shauna Froydenlund, Paul Foster and Cara Houchen

With Tom Kerridge, Claude Bosi, Mark Froydenlund and Shauna Froydenlund, Paul Foster and Cara Houchen ‘Future Food’: ‘Bringing Trends to the Table; A collaboration by the Food People & Good Sense Research’, With Charles Bank and Kelly Dowson

‘Bringing Trends to the Table; A collaboration by the Food People & Good Sense Research’, With Charles Bank and Kelly Dowson Branding and Marketing Masterclass 2020: With James Hacon, Think Hospitality

With James Hacon, Think Hospitality Leadership Panel Discussion: With Bill Toner,Wendy Bartlett, Kevin Watson, Greg Lawson and Mark Laurie

And don’t miss the results of the UK’s largest hospitality salary survey, with Brett Smith, Jill Whittaker, Jon Dawson and Dawn Redman.

Food Made Good, with the SRA

Taking place on Wednesday 4th March, this one-off event includes talks and workshops in the 7-9 south gallery rooms. Raymond Blanc, the SRA and WRAP UK will lead educational sessions and tips on sustainability for your business, including: Increasing local sourcing; improvin plant-based menu planning; tackling food waste; improving recycling; and reducing unnecessary plastics.

The Staff Canteen Live

With Tom Kerridge, Tom De Keyser, Jason Atherton, Simon Hulstone, Angela Hartnett and Michel Roux Jr, among others.

The Tech-X Stage

These TED-style talks will showcase new products and technologies aimed at improving your business, from AI and automation to biometrics and virtual concierges.

Sessions include:

Personalisation is Key: With Nick Popovici, Vita Mojo

Central Connectivity: With Carl Jacobs, Apicbase

An Instagram Stories Masterclass: With Sarah Clay, Sarah Clay Social

Tech for Good: Pathways to Sustainability: WithAli Miller, KoolZone Ltd

To view the full programme of speakers and to book your sessions, visit hrc.co.uk.

The UK's largest and most prestigious event for the hospitality and foodservice industry, HRC takes place from 3rd-5th March at ExCeL London. Showcasing groundbreaking products from innovative start-ups to big brands in catering equipment, food, drink, technology, interior design and tabletop solutions, the show will welcome over 600 suppliers and more than 20,000 visitors over the three days. As well as showcasing the latest trends and issues, HRC will also play host to the UK's most prestigious chef competition, the Salon Culinaire.

