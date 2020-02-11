HRC has launched Food Made Good in conjunction with the Sustainable Restaurant Association and WRAP UK. The exhibition, which takes place from 3rd-5th March at ExCeL London, is the UK’s largest and most prestigious event for the hospitality and foodservice industry and will host Sustainable Hospitality 2020: Food Made Good on Wednesday 4th March.

Partnering with WRAP to offer a series of practical masterclasses and workshops offering with quick and easy suggestions aimed at inspiring and informing operators, the SRA is aiming to assist operators to take practical steps to help minimise their impact on the planet.

Raymond Blanc OBE, President of the SRA (pictured), said: ‘There’s never been a greater sense of urgency for action but the practical aspects of achieving sustainability in hospitality can be complex, hence the very real need for this new aspect of the show.

‘This year presents us with a unique chance to grasp the opportunities offered by a shift towards a more sustainable model.

‘Sustainable Hospitality 2020 is aimed at those involved in foodservice to come and be inspired to make our great industry environmentally restorative and socially

progressive, guaranteeing a better food future for all.’

Guests will be treated to practical, solutions-focused sessions covering topics including:

• How to tackle food waste

• Increasing local sourcing

• Taking the carbon out of your menus without removing the flavour

• How sustainability and staff retention go hand in hand

• Improving your recycling and reducing unnecessary plastics

Food Made Good with the Sustainable Restaurant Association takes place on Wednesday 4th March 2020 in the south gallery rooms 7-9 of ExCeL London. To find out more and to register to attend the show, visit www.hrc.co.uk.