Catering Scotland

Hygiena UltraSnap™ Surface ATP Test Receives AOAC-RI certification

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Hygiena UltraSnap™ Surface ATP Test Receives AOAC-RI certification

Hygiena UltraSnap™ Surface ATP Test Receives AOAC-RI certification
December 03
14:12 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Hygiena, a global leader in food safety and environmental sanitation testing, has announced that the product certification organisation, the AOAC Research Institute, has issued its Performance Tested Method certificate to the UltraSnap™ Surface ATP Test for identifying any possible presence of microbial contamination.

Using a third party laboratory to test the results of UltraSnap on stainless steel surfaces in five food matrices, Hygiena essentially reproduced the conditions in a food processing facility.

The test results demonstrated UltraSnap was able to detect ATP from surface soiled by food and beverages, at dilutions of 1:1,000 or lower. It was also shown to be stable and consistent, and crucially to have no variability at statistically significant levels.

The validation marks the first of Hygiena’s ATP-based test products and only the second ATP monitoring device to receive an AOAC certification.

Hygiena’s  Steven Nason said: ‘ATP testing is the fastest, most effective way for food processing facilities to determine cleanliness levels and accurately identify areas that need attention before food is processed.’

Visit www.hygiena.com/ultrasnap-food-and-beverage.html and www.hygiena.com/ensure-food-and-beverage-processors.html to find out more about the EnSURE™ quality monitoring system and the UltraSnap™ Surface ATP test.

Delivering rapid microbial detection, monitoring and identification solutions to a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. www.hygiena.com

Tags
commercial kitchen equipmentHygiena
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.