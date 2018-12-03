Hygiena, a global leader in food safety and environmental sanitation testing, has announced that the product certification organisation, the AOAC Research Institute, has issued its Performance Tested Method certificate to the UltraSnap™ Surface ATP Test for identifying any possible presence of microbial contamination.

Using a third party laboratory to test the results of UltraSnap on stainless steel surfaces in five food matrices, Hygiena essentially reproduced the conditions in a food processing facility.

The test results demonstrated UltraSnap was able to detect ATP from surface soiled by food and beverages, at dilutions of 1:1,000 or lower. It was also shown to be stable and consistent, and crucially to have no variability at statistically significant levels.

The validation marks the first of Hygiena’s ATP-based test products and only the second ATP monitoring device to receive an AOAC certification.

Hygiena’s Steven Nason said: ‘ATP testing is the fastest, most effective way for food processing facilities to determine cleanliness levels and accurately identify areas that need attention before food is processed.’

