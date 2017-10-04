Catering Scotland

Inaugural Bruce Stevenson Fife Whisky Festival Announced

October 04
07:58 2017
Two Scottish whisky entrepreneurs have announced the launch of Fife’s first ever whisky festival. Justine Hazlehurst, founder of Kask Whisky, and Karen Somerville, founder of Angels’ Share Glass, have joined forces to organise the festival and ‘bring whisky back to the Kingdom of Fife.’

The inaugural event, which is sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, will showcase the renaissance of whisky-making in Fife and bring together connoisseurs and beginners with 25 of the best producers from Fife and beyond.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Bruce Stevenson’s Graeme Dempster said: ‘The whisky industry has complex insurance needs and we specialise in delivering tailored solutions to distilleries.

‘We are well-versed in insuring private whisky collections so this event is a great opportunity for us to support an exciting new whisky event which will help raise awareness of what we do in this field.

Welcoming the Fife Whisky Festival to Cupar, Cllr Margaret Kennedy added: ‘This is fantastic news for the town. In Luvians, we have an outstanding local business with a sound knowledge of the product, it is fitting that Fife’s first Whisky Festival should come to Cupar.

The inaugural Fife Whisky Festival takes place on Saturday 10th March 2018 at the Corn Exchange in Cupar.

Visit www.fifewhiskyfestival.com for more information.

www.angelsshareglass.com

www.kaskwhisky.com

