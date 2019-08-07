A wedding in a pub might not adhere to past traditions but the concept is nevertheless becoming more popular among couples. Megan Johnstone gets into the spirit of things…

Bridal suites in pubs offer a unique charm and many establishments have added rooms in order to accommodate wedding guests. For those seeking something a bit different, regional twists can offer a variety of local foods, inluding vegan dishes.

And while some couples may choose not to allow children to attend an elaborate evening reception, the intimacy of pub weddings mean that kids can be kept entertained in the smaller setting.

Moreover, many inns and pubs allow dogs, and if you consider heading to the Northumberland coast, you’ll find plenty of Restaurants in Alnwick where you could wake up the morning after your wedding and go for a coastal walk with your pooch.

So, everything from vintage inns to country pubs nestled in national parks can be transformed into the ideal wedding backdrop, and couples who choose to revise the idea of the classic white wedding can enjoy a unique experience helped along by the pub industry.