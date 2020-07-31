The Springboard charity is inspiring young people to learn to cook in a fun and easy access way. A line-up of top UK chefs are creating special video-based cookery demos via www.futurechef.uk.net/summer-kitchen-glow-up to show young people how to prepare their favourite recipes.

A new video will be released every Friday, with Scottish chef Gary Maclean teaming up with Richard Corrigan and Ruth Hansom on the first three videos to provide young people with the chance to ‘glow up’ in the kitchen.

The chefs are calling on peers across the UK to support the campaign by posting their own demos online using the #fcsummerkitchen hashtag.

Corrigan, who runs Corrigan’s Mayfair, Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill and Daffodil Mulligan in London, said he’s backing the campaign because it’s never been more important to showcase the chef craft to young people.

Hansom, meanwhile, was a former FutureChef participant and featured on BBC 2’s Million Pound Menu, before recently joining the Princess in Shoreditch, London.

CIS Excellence Awards judge and MasterChef: The Professionals 2016 champion, Gary Maclean (pictured left) said: ‘I’ve been involved with Futurechef for over 15 years I’ve seen first-hand how this competition not only builds confidence in young people but also teaches essential life skills and opens up the amazing world of hospitality. ‘

Backed by industry job board, Caterer.com, FutureChef’s Summer Kitchen is designed to ignite a passion for food and present younger generations with further career opportunities. Those who enjoy picking up new skills and knowledge will be inspired to take the next step and participate in Springboard’s FutureChef Programme for 2020.

Caterer.com’s Head of Marketing, Kathy Dyball, said: ‘The campaign aims to encourage as many young people and parents to have access to free, useful and fun online resources throughout the summer holidays in order to enjoy cooking and to inspire the next wave of FutureChef students.’

Aimed at young people aged 11-16, Springboard’s FutureChef engages and inspires thousands of UK students each year to learn valuable skills, advance their knowledge and experience with food, from nutrition and safety to knife skills and cooking techniques.

Older students are introduced to chefs and offered experience in a kitchen to inspire career options and unleash potential. FutureChef also wants more chefs to get involved, sharing the wealth of their knowledge and experience, nurturing the talent pipeline of chefs.

The first demo video will be released today, 31st July, at midday. Watch here www.futurechef.uk.net/summer-kitchen-glow-up

Springboard are encouraging young people to proudly share their Summer Kitchen creations on social media using #FCSummerKitchen. The best photos will feature on the FutureChef website.