CIS Excellence Lifetime Award co-sponsor, City of Glasgow College held its inaugural Hospitality and Culinary Summit against the backdrop of a new tourism strategy for Scotland earlier this week.

Paul Little, Principal and Chief Executive at City of Glasgow College, said: ‘We have a well-earned reputation for excellence in hospitality and professional cookery. Together with fellow colleges, we are training the future workforce for an industry that employs over 200,000 and generates more than 5% of the country’s GDP.

‘We produce a talent pipeline of some 8,000 work-ready graduates annually so we can directly respond to a key priority of the new tourism strategy – passionate people – and to the need to attract, develop and retain a skilled, committed, diverse and valued workforce.’

Siobhan Wilson, Dean for the Faculty of Hospitality and Leisure (pictured far right with Gary Maclean and Mhairi Gougeon), added: ‘Ultimately, our summit was aimed at forging stronger partnerships with industry as we continue working to change the perceptions of the sector, and the mind set of influencers. Our objective is to make hospitality and culinary not just a career of choice, but a career of first choice.’

‘It’s more important than ever that we consider how, as educators and professionals, together with government, we can collaborate to anticipate consumer trends and expectations while building resilient partnerships.’

Delegates heard first hand from industry specialists as they debated areas of opportunity and innovation.

Conor O’Leary, Joint Managing Director at Gleneagles, said: ‘I enjoyed being part of the summit and an amazing team of energetic, highly skilled students. The service was impeccable and the food was incredible. Gleneagles supports the practical partnerships and we look forward to taking things forward.’

The event concluded with a culinary collective, when delegates experienced the college’s professional cookery and hospitality students in preparing, cooking and serving a range of high-end, contemporary dishes.’

www.cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com