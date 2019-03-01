Catering Scotland

Inspire Catering Teams Up With CIS Hospitality Educator Award sponsors, CH&CO Group

March 01
10:22 2019
Independent caterer CH&CO, has announced that it is to merge its Scottish business with Inspire Catering, a niche caterer based in Stirling with operations across
Scotland. Founded in 2008 by David Pease and Lorna McFarlane, the double CIS Excellence Award-winning company has enjoyed continued growth and success over the last decade.

According to CH&CO’s CEO Bill Toner (pictured above, far left), the company’s ambition to become a leading player in the Scottish food and hospitality sector and so the decision to join forces was a natural fit: ‘Both businesses share an excellent reputation in Scotland and cater for a variety of prestigious clients across the workplaces, education and destination catering sectors,’ he said. ‘For some time now we’ve had a strong desire to grow our market share and invest in Scotland, and Inspire Catering is the ideal partner for us to achieve this.

Inspire Catering’s Lorna MacFarlane (middle) and David Pease (second from right) collecting Inspire Catering’s second Healthier Scotland Award, in 2017. The company are one of only two operators to have won the award twice.

‘Lorna and David have built a strong company over the past decade and culturally we share many of the same values and ambitions. Now is the right time to come together and take our combined business to new levels in the coming years.’

Serving 14,000 customers each day across the workplace and education sectors, Inspire Catering also serves more independent school pupils in Scotland than any other operator.
David and Lorna commented: ‘The merging of our Scottish businesses now makes us a significant and dynamic player in the Scottish market and means we now have a collective ability to continue driving the company forward for the benefit of our clients, customers and employees.’

David and Lorna will continue in their current roles and take responsibility for CH&CO’s existing contracts in Scotland. Meanwhile, the company will benefit from CH&CO’s investment in IT infrastructure, as well as additional career development opportunities for its team of 250 employees.

www.chandcogroup.com

www.inspirecatering.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

