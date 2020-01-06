Catering Scotland

InStock Group Announces Design and Equipment Division Manager Appointment

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

InStock Group Announces Design and Equipment Division Manager Appointment

InStock Group Announces Design and Equipment Division Manager Appointment
January 06
23:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PROIS, the heavy equipment arm of CIS Excellence Award sponsors, Instock Group, has announced the appointment of Mick Selby as its Design and Equipment Division Manager. Responsible for the management and growth of UK sales, Mr Selby (pictured) brings with him over 30 years’ experience and will head up the company’s heavy equipment sales team under the Prois banner.

‘Offering modern efficient solutions for full kitchen, bar and front of house installations, Prois is now an established business with a strong project pipeline through the coming year,’ he said. ‘I’m looking forward to working closely with key manufacturers and suppliers who fit into our portfolio of modern efficient solutions for full kitchens, bars and front of house design, from conception through to completion.’

www.prois-uk.com

www.instockgroup.co.uk

 

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.