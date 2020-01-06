PROIS, the heavy equipment arm of CIS Excellence Award sponsors, Instock Group, has announced the appointment of Mick Selby as its Design and Equipment Division Manager. Responsible for the management and growth of UK sales, Mr Selby (pictured) brings with him over 30 years’ experience and will head up the company’s heavy equipment sales team under the Prois banner.

‘Offering modern efficient solutions for full kitchen, bar and front of house installations, Prois is now an established business with a strong project pipeline through the coming year,’ he said. ‘I’m looking forward to working closely with key manufacturers and suppliers who fit into our portfolio of modern efficient solutions for full kitchens, bars and front of house design, from conception through to completion.’

www.prois-uk.com

www.instockgroup.co.uk