The 2018 Scottish Chefs Conference officially launched this week as the largest annual gathering of chefs in Scotland. Over 500 chef delegates will see an exciting line-up of demonstrations from home and abroad representing the two key conference themes: Sustainability and Scotland’s Year of Young People.

Highlights this year include:

Adam Handling: Adam’s 3-AA-Rosette London restaurant, The Frog E1, was voted ‘Best Restaurant of the Year (London) and the overall Best Restaurant of the Year at the 2017 Food & Travel Reader Awards.

As the 2018 CIS Excellence Patisserie Chef of the Year, Gary Millard’s talent for pastry was spotted by Albert Roux when he was just 14 years of age.

Jim Cowie‘s Captain’s Galley Restaurant has been at the forefront of sourcing sustainable seafood for years, placing him at the forefront of the sustainable handling of Scotland’s seafood.

A well-known figure in the Scottish culinary scene, Neil Forbes and his much-loved Café St Honore hold at least three CIS Excellence Awards between them, in addition to three-star champion status with the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

Christopher Koetke, CEO of consulting firm Complete Culinary LLC, is also the current chairman of the Feed the Planet Committee of World chefs and a recognised authority on food sustainability.

Compering this year is legendary chef-restaurateur Jak O’Donnell, while Scotland Food and Drink’s James Withers will welcome delegates, chefs and distinguished guests, including international culinary legend, Albert Roux OBE.

As ever, younger chefs will play a key part of the conference and Scottish colleges will have the opportunity to showcase the skills of 10 students each in the Scottish Salmon challenge.

Neil Thomson, chief executive of Scottish Chefs, said: ‘With 2018 being the Year of Young People and as young chefs are key to the future success of our industry we are pleased to work with our partners to bring skills demonstrations and a healthy bit of competition into the event for the student chef attendees.

‘In this, our third year of running the conference, we are delighted to bring a together a diverse and exciting line-up of talented chefs and exhibitors.’

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink and advisor to the board of Scottish Chefs, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting this year’s conference, which as always is a must-attend for the industry.

‘It is essential for encouraging a strong chef network and brings attendees closer to the sector. The focus on young people and sustainability are particularly apt as we recently launched the first ever food tourism action and skills, people and sustainability key areas. Chefs have a significant role to play in the success of this action plan. Scotland is proud of the production and promotion of quality food and drink, so inspiring young people to take up associated careers will help fill the skills gap and fulfill our food tourism aspirations.’

As ever, the conference culminates in a stunning gala dinner which showcases the best of Scottish produce as a collaboration of the Doubletree Hilton Hotel’s staff and students.

The 13th annual Scottish Chefs’ Conference will be held on Monday 5th November at The DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

Visit www.scottishchefs.com for more information.

www.scotlandfoodanddrink.org