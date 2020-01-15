The January blues can be difficult to beat and with Blue Monday on its way, it’s understandable that everyone feels a little low after the festive period. However, the trend for lower spending at the start of the year is beginning to change as sales and deals entice customers to get back out there and enjoy themselves. Delilah Kealy-Roberts outlines the various ways to eat out on the cheap…

Discount cards

Restaurant discounts and memberships are a great way to eat out cheaply. Restaurants will be going the extra mile to increase footfall over this low-spend month. There are also apps available offering huge savings such as half-price meals, 2-for-1 deals and free bottles of wine.

Loyalty schemes

Most cafes and coffee shop offer stamp cards which allow you to earn freebies. Every little helps over this cold and dreary month, so a free coffee goes a long way.

Happy hours

From multi-buy cocktails to reduced three-course meals, happy hours are a saving grace. Make a list of where and when all your local happy hours take place and craft a money-saving action plan.

Student discount

Many bars, restaurants, and cafés want to encourage younger customers who might not have as much disposable cash, so it’s a win-win for students.

Become a mystery diner

As some restaurants are on the lookout for people to review them or mention them on a blog, mystery diners can eat out at certain establishments completely free of charge. As long as an honest review is provided, the meal will be on the house.

Sign up for newsletters and follow social media

Signing up to your favourite restaurant’s newsletter or interacting with them on social media ensures customers are kept up to date with offers and freebies. During the post-Christmas slump, these competitions will likely become all the more frequent in order to increase footfall in restaurants.

Take home a doggy bag

Avoid waste and get your money’s worth by taking home a doggy bag. It’s essentially two meals for the price of one!

Delilah Kealy-Roberts is a copywriter for Mediaworks, a digital marketing agency.

