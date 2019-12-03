CateringScotland.com is delighted to announce a unique opportunity for a friendly, confident, time-flexible candidate who’s looking for an interesting role with good pay and, above all, an occasional change of scene from everyday life in Scottish hospitality.

Providing a warm welcome and comfortable B&B with space for up to 17 guests, the Hebridean Guesthouse in Stornoway, on the picturesque Isle of Lewis, has been owned and managed by Linda and Kevin Johnson (pictured) since 1992. Over the last three decades, they have built the business into a busy four-star tourism hot spot which features strongly on review sites including Booking.com and TripAdvisor. And now, the husband-and-wife team are searching for the right person to provide some much-needed holiday cover for 8-10 weeks per year at different times throughout the seasons.

This unique position would appeal to a candidate seeking to visit the Hebrides while benefitting from a comfortable base and being paid to look after this popular tourist hub and its guests. The successful candidate must be honest, reliable, presentable, sociable and have the skills to cook a hearty full Scottish breakfast.

Available for 8-10 weeks per year, the live-in role encompasses the following responsibilities:

Processing and organising reservations

Welcoming guests and booking them in on arrival from 4pm

Preparing, cooking and setting out breakfast for guests (early start essential!)

Resetting tables when necessary

Tidying and cleaning the kitchen (including fridge and cookers)

Checking guests out of the guesthouse at 11am each day

To discuss the role and to find out more about the guesthouse, contact Linda Johnson on 01851 702 268, email linda@hebrideanguesthouse.co.uk.

Visit www.hebridean-guest-house.co.uk for additional photos and information.