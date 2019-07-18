Just Egg Chilled Foods’ has received the ‘Food Innovation of the Year’ Award at the National Egg and Poultry Awards at London’s Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington last month.

Launched earlier this year, the company’s oval poached egg is the first British-manufactured product of its kind. Made with free-range British Lion eggs and prepared and packed to ensure optimum flavour, the new product complements a varied selection of dishes and is ideal for restaurants, hotels and catering operators.

Chief poultry adviser for the NFU, Gary Ford, joined rugby legend Ben Kay onstage to present the award to managing director of Just Egg, Pankaj Pancholi (pictured left).

‘As with all our egg products, our remit is to meet a high standard for quality and for taste,’ commented Pankaj. ‘Our round egg is extremely popular as a breakfast and sandwich ingredient in certain food-to-go high street outlets, and we want to achieve the same following for the oval-shaped product with caterers, chefs and restaurateurs.’

Launched two years ago, the round poached egg has generated keen interest within the foodservice and retail sectors. Easy to peel and quickly prepared, the new oval version is expected to attract its own individual trade funnel, with specific appeal to caterers who will use it as a key ingredient for starters, mains and salads.

As the leading manufacturer of hard boiled eggs and egg mayonnaise, Just Egg supplies to the UK’s leading supermarkets and retailers, and offers a bespoke service including customer-specified recipes, packaging and labelling. Visit www.justegg.co.uk or call 01162 742 822 for more information on the full Just Egg Chilled Foods product range.