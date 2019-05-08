CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year co-sponsors Brakes Scotland are gearing up for their biggest ever foodservice showcase. Inviting customers to celebrate the taste of autumn and winter with their latest event, which takes place at The Argyle Street Arches in Glasgow this coming Wednesday 15th May, the Newhouse-based company has attracted 50 of its key suppliers from all over the UK who will exhibit, provide samples and recommend how to get the best value from their products.

Alongside six development chefs and with M&J Seafood and Fresh Direct also in attendance, the company’s marketing manager, Lorna Allison, said: ‘Scottish producers will play a major part in our aim to showcase the best of our local produce.

‘We’ll have chef demonstrations and several workshops to help customers understand and profit from emerging and established trends, with CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board member Gary Maclean (pictured above) and cocktail masterclasses from local gin, craft beer and cider suppliers. Meanwhile, Hospitality Health, a charity dedicated to mental health in the hospitality sector, will also be in attendance, as will Zero Waste Scotland.

Brakes’ autumn/winter showcase takes place on Wednesday 15th May at the Argyle Street Arches in Glasgow. Doors open 12 noon. An exclusive one-day-only show catalogue with deals across the Brakes Scotland range will be available, as well as hot food, refreshments, meeting space and free Wi-Fi. Existing and prospective customers, from hotels and restaurants to cafes and independent retailers can book their places by contacting their account manager. Pre-register now to receive your show catalogue and goodie bag: https://brakeswintercollection.eventbrite.co.uk