Just Two Weeks To Go to Enter the Caterer.com People Awards 2018!

June 11
13:34 2018
There is just a fortnight left to enter the Caterer.com People Awards 2018. Aimed at celebrating innovative hospitality employers who have successfully recruited, developed and retained the talent they need, the awards are open to hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars and foodservice employers across the UK.

Neil Pattison, Sales Director of Caterer.com, says: ‘We use both technology and our audience to help hospitality job seekers find jobs they love, and employers to hire the right talent.

‘As well as recognising the best talent initiatives in UK hospitality, the Caterer.com People Awards highlight the employer initiatives that break new ground and showcase the spirit that makes the UK hospitality industry an incredible place to work.’

‘From launch campaigns to onboarding, candidate experience to employee engagement and learning and development, the teams that drive these programmes – including HR, in-house recruiters and section heads – are also recognised.’

Previous winners include Hilton Hotels, Dishoom, Jumeriah Hotels, and the Clink Charity.

The 2018 Caterer.com People Awards close for entries on 25th June. For more information on the 13 categories, visit www.caterer.com/people-awards. The ceremony takes place on 1st October at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London.

Caterer.comcaterer.com people awards 2018cis excellence awards 2018
