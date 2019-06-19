Award-winning wholesaler JW Filshill is to relocate to a brand new, purpose-built distribution centre at Westway Park, near Glasgow Airport. Canmoor, a market-leading developer and asset manager in the warehouse and business space sectors, has agreed terms for Scotland’s largest industrial pre-let for five years.

The deal, which is subject to planning consent, will see a 120,400 sq ft distribution centre developed for Filshill, incorporating 10,000 sq ft of office space for the company’s head office functions.

Planning permission has been sought from Renfrewshire Council for the development of a 6.7-acre site on the south side of the park, and the development process is likely to take 18 months to complete.

With turnover on track to hit in excess of £155m this year, Filshill has enjoyed rapid expansion in the last 20 years and now has over 1,400 delivered goods customers, including several national accounts such as the Scottish Prison Service and CalMac.

Managing director, Simon Hannah, believes the move will future-proof the business, secure employment and improve efficiencies: ‘Less than three miles from our current premises at Hillington, the new location is in an outstanding position for us,’ he said.

‘Our business is successful because of our people, most of whom live in Renfrewshire, so finding new premises near their homes was a major consideration for us in choosing Westway, along with its secure location.

‘The facility is being built to our exact specification and will provide pallet capacity of 12,000 in a 14-metre-high warehouse with 12 loading docks. There will also be 10,000 sq ft of fresh and chilled space to accommodate growth in this category and allow us to expand into the foodservice and on-trade sector in the future.’

Rob Large, director of Canmoor, added: ‘To have a company of Filshill’s calibre make such a substantial commitment to Westway is a tremendous endorsement following the significant investment and improvements we have made since purchasing the site last year.’

www.filshill.co.uk

www.canmoor.com

www.westway-park.com

www.scottishwholesale.co.uk

