Catering Scotland

Keenan Recycling Head Named MD of the Year

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Keenan Recycling Head Named MD of the Year

Keenan Recycling Head Named MD of the Year
May 16
11:25 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The founder of an Aberdeen-based organic waste management firm has secured a Scottish business award. Grant Keenan (pictured above with his wife Claire) was named Managing Director of the Year at the Scottish SME Business Awards in Glasgow.

Their company, Keenan Recycling, is a CIS Excellence Sustainable Business Award co-sponsor has become the largest independent food-waste management firm in Scotland, employing more than 90 people and processing in excess of 150,000 tonnes of organic waste each year.

Grant said: ‘We’ve seen our business grow from a small business in 2001 to a large-scale operation with additional investment support from the Business Growth Fund. Although I have been personally recognised with this award, I have a strong support team in the business, including my brother, Gregor, my father, Mel, and my wife, Claire, so the award is great recognition for everyone’s support in growing the business over the years.’

Mr Keenan is also a previous Scottish winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The firm recently expanded its collection service into the north of England and is set to launch in Leeds in the coming months with overall UK coverage planned within 18 months.

www.keenanrecycling.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

Tags
CIS Excellence Awardsfood waste managementfood waste scotlandKeenan recycling
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.