The founder of an Aberdeen-based organic waste management firm has secured a Scottish business award. Grant Keenan (pictured above with his wife Claire) was named Managing Director of the Year at the Scottish SME Business Awards in Glasgow.

Their company, Keenan Recycling, is a CIS Excellence Sustainable Business Award co-sponsor has become the largest independent food-waste management firm in Scotland, employing more than 90 people and processing in excess of 150,000 tonnes of organic waste each year.

Grant said: ‘We’ve seen our business grow from a small business in 2001 to a large-scale operation with additional investment support from the Business Growth Fund. Although I have been personally recognised with this award, I have a strong support team in the business, including my brother, Gregor, my father, Mel, and my wife, Claire, so the award is great recognition for everyone’s support in growing the business over the years.’

Mr Keenan is also a previous Scottish winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The firm recently expanded its collection service into the north of England and is set to launch in Leeds in the coming months with overall UK coverage planned within 18 months.

