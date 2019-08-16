A fear of losing everything and a defeatist belief that there is only a certain amount of success available in the world can limit people’s ability to take risks. Known as a scarcity mindset, it’s a habit that can nevertheless be changed for the better. Daniela Grendene explains how…

Make the decision

Changing your scarcity mindset is a process. The first step of that process is deciding that you want to change. By acknowledging that your former mindset was not working, you can begin to unlock the associated shackles that have traditionally held you back. Tell yourself that you’re tired of worrying about problems popping in your business, and reassure yourself that when they do, you’ll find a way to handle it.

The new mantra is abundance. Everything is abundance.

Don’t stray from the path

Most entrepreneurs already have an abundance mindset. Keep working towards your goal, even when failures and setbacks abound. Even an optimistic outlook doesn’t guarantee that you won’t need to swim against the tide from time to time.

Contemplate the obstacles

Having an abundance mindset doesn’t mean bad things don’t happen and it doesn’t mean that obstacles won’t pop up. That said, the new mindset helps people to anticipate potential problems and strategise how to overcome them.

Get some good habits

Networking is a key tool in your toolbox of building a community. Once you have an abundance mindset, the world is yours.

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience who teaches directors about business results and making money. For more information on how they can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.