January 24
19:19 2018
As 5th March gets closer, organisers of the UK’s largest foodservice exhibition are urging operators to snap up the final 5% of available exhibition space.
Expected to be the largest and most attended for over a decade, Hotelympia 2018 offers four new shows, three new features and a packed speaker programme.

Hotelympia 2018 takes place from 5th-8th March at ExCeL London. If you want to join in the country’s biggest, best and busiest show, a limited number of stands are available. Click here to book yours.

As part of the package, a number of promotional opportunities are available free of charge.

       Exhibitor listing on website includes: 

  • Individual webpage
  • 500-word company profile
  • Product range section
  • Press release section (Releases will be featured in the news section of the event website)
  • Logo
  • Website URL
  • Direct contact button

    Exhibitor Zone provides access to:

  • Bespoke email signatures
  • Downloadable HTML templates
  • Digital invites
  • Flyers
  • Pre-written promotional pieces
  • Exclusive Exhibitor Day – Insight and advice from industry experts to make the most of lead-gathering and social media. It’s also an opportunity to meet our sales, marketing, operations and PR teams who are there to support you before, during and after the show.
  • Exhibitor listing in visitor preview publication
  • Exhibitor listing in the official event show guide including a 50-word company profile, stand location, contact email and website URL
  • Introductory social media announcement

www.hotelympia.com

