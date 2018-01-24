Last Exhibitor Spaces Remaining as Hotelympia 2018 Reaches 95% Capacity
As 5th March gets closer, organisers of the UK’s largest foodservice exhibition are urging operators to snap up the final 5% of available exhibition space.
Expected to be the largest and most attended for over a decade, Hotelympia 2018 offers four new shows, three new features and a packed speaker programme.
Hotelympia 2018 takes place from 5th-8th March at ExCeL London. If you want to join in the country’s biggest, best and busiest show, a limited number of stands are available. Click here to book yours.
As part of the package, a number of promotional opportunities are available free of charge.
Exhibitor listing on website includes:
- Individual webpage
- 500-word company profile
- Product range section
- Press release section (Releases will be featured in the news section of the event website)
- Logo
- Website URL
- Direct contact button
Exhibitor Zone provides access to:
- Bespoke email signatures
- Downloadable HTML templates
- Digital invites
- Flyers
- Pre-written promotional pieces
- Exclusive Exhibitor Day – Insight and advice from industry experts to make the most of lead-gathering and social media. It’s also an opportunity to meet our sales, marketing, operations and PR teams who are there to support you before, during and after the show.
- Exhibitor listing in visitor preview publication
- Exhibitor listing in the official event show guide including a 50-word company profile, stand location, contact email and website URL
- Introductory social media announcement
