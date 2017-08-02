Catering Scotland

Leonardo Hotels Acquires Scottish Portland Hotels

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Leonardo Hotels Acquires Scottish Portland Hotels

Leonardo Hotels Acquires Scottish Portland Hotels
August 02
13:49 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Leonardo Hotels have announced the acquisition of a portfolio of properties in Scotland, in a move which increases the company’s presence in Edinburgh and creates new opportunities in Glasgow, Perth and Aberdeen, adding a total of more than 530 additional bedrooms across the country. Properties owned by the European division of Fattal Hotels Group include: The Edinburgh City Hotel; the Edinburgh Capital; the Glasgow Pond Hotel; the Huntingtower Hotel in Perth (pictured above); and the Speedbird Inn near Aberdeen airport

Daniel Roger, Managing Director of Leonardo Hotels Europe, said of the new accouncement: ‘When we entered the market in the UK two years ago, we made it our goal to further expand our portfolio and strengthen the name recognition of the Leonardo Hotels brand, the purchase of Portland Hotels underscores this.’

 

Tags
Hotels for sale Scotlandhotels in scotlandhotels ScotlandLeonardo HotelsPortland hotelsscottish hotels
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by Click Web Consulting

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.