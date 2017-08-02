Leonardo Hotels have announced the acquisition of a portfolio of properties in Scotland, in a move which increases the company’s presence in Edinburgh and creates new opportunities in Glasgow, Perth and Aberdeen, adding a total of more than 530 additional bedrooms across the country. Properties owned by the European division of Fattal Hotels Group include: The Edinburgh City Hotel; the Edinburgh Capital; the Glasgow Pond Hotel; the Huntingtower Hotel in Perth (pictured above); and the Speedbird Inn near Aberdeen airport

Daniel Roger, Managing Director of Leonardo Hotels Europe, said of the new accouncement: ‘When we entered the market in the UK two years ago, we made it our goal to further expand our portfolio and strengthen the name recognition of the Leonardo Hotels brand, the purchase of Portland Hotels underscores this.’