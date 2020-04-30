– the global manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment for the foodservice sector – is working around the clock to provide support for clients who continue to feed customers throughout the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Along with the provision installation advice and spare parts, the company is committed to ensuring support for healthcare and medical laboratories who are engaged in testing and seeking a cure for COVID-19.

