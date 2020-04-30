Catering Scotland

Liebherr UK Commercial Refrigeration Production & Support Continues Amid COVID-19 Disruption

Liebherr UK Commercial Refrigeration Production & Support Continues Amid COVID-19 Disruption
April 30
14:50 2020
 – the global manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment for the foodservice sector – is working around the clock to provide support for clients who continue to feed customers throughout the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Along with the provision installation advice and spare parts, the company is committed to  ensuring support for healthcare and medical laboratories who are engaged in testing and seeking a cure for COVID-19.

Manufacturing quality refrigeration since 1954, Liebherr operates in the foodservice, medical, retail and ice cream markets across the globe. Call 03330 147 888 or visit www.liebherr.com

 

Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

