Organisers of ScotHot 2017 have announced the return of Liquid Academy Live. Bringing creative expertise and drinks innovations to the show, which takes place at the SECC from 15-17th March, the initiative is the first hospitality school its kind in Scotland and aims to train Scotland’s next generation of front-of-house floor-service professionals and drinks experts.

A range of speakers and drink-related sessions will take place on the stage, offering tips, tricks and expertise for visitors to take back to their own businesses.

Scott Gemmell, Managing Director of Liquid Academy Live (pictured below right), said: ‘Our speaker line-up will be one of the finest we have had to date. The talks are designed to inspire and inform guests to challenge the current status quo with their drinks offering and help to breathe life in to their drinking experience.’

This year will include: Aroma-recognition training; gin and wine tasting; beer modules to category-led cocktail innovation sessions from some of the finest bartenders and brands from across Scotland and beyond.’

Toby Wand, Managing Director of ScotHot organisers, Fresh Montgomery, said: ‘We are thrilled once again to be hosting the LA Group at ScotHot 2017; we aim to deliver bigger and better sessions to our visitors each year, specifically driving innovation in these industries, and this stage will do just that.’

The first school of hospitality of its kind in Scotland, Liquid Academy’s mission is to drive innovation and train Scotland’s next generation of front of house floor service professionals and drinks experts to the highest standard of excellence within the hospitality industry. Expected to welcome over 8,000 visitors next year, ScotHot brings together suppliers of food-and-drink, catering equipment, design, tableware and technology products with chefs and buyers from hotels, restaurants, bars, catering outlets and tourism destinations.

Visit www.ScotHot.co.uk for more information.