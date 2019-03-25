It’s no secret that staff turnover presents a huge challenge for organisations operating in the hospitality industry. The ongoing shortage of skilled, enthusiastic, available workers has plagued businesses for years and despite the varied training and engagement initiatives available, these days, the problem shows little sign of abating. Daniela Grendene outlines the top three ways to cultivate a happy workplace and keep staff on side…

Setting the right tone for your organisation can be a daunting task. Fortunately, there are a few simple yet powerful steps to ensure that the right culture, behaviours and mindset are instilled within your company so that it blossoms and grows along with its happy, empowered work force.

1) Never play favourites

It’s natural that you’re going to get along with some people better than others, that you’ll align with certain personality types better. However, that does not justify treating them better than other people. When you allow subjective factors like that to influence who you hire and promote, you undermine the integrity of your workplace and show that competence and merit are not valued or rewarded. Let a person’s work ethic and performance be the sole dictating factor in their promotion. Such a focus on excellence will work its way down to the lowest-tier employees.

2) High standards are mandatory

If you ask your employees to stay late, don’t hesitate to do so yourself when the times comes; if you demand that your employees keep their smartphones switched off while working, refrain from checking your own messages in plain view; and if you need to ask your employees to perform a particularly dirty task, be the first to do it yourself. As the boss, it’s up to you to set the tone of your workplace, and make sure it’s a positive one. Your employees will follow your lead and the standard you set for yourself will be the standard that they ultimately hold themselves.

3) Set goals and follow and acknowledge success

Employees do not start off apathetic and unmotivated. In most cases, a failure of leadership has led that person to become disengaged with their job. Preventing that process from beginning is accomplished by setting clear goals while empowering the employee to achieve them. People will take pride in what they do if they know that they are recognised by management for what they do. Set a target for your team and hold them accountable to it, but make sure to give them ample feedback along the way.

If your employees know that you’re paying attention to what they do and are entrusting them to perform at their best, they are more likely to go above and beyond what is expected of them. A worker without aim is an unproductive and unhappy individual; likewise, a worker who is micromanaged will begin to doubt their own abilities and self-worth. Find the right balance between the two, and you’ll be amazed at what your staff will accomplish.