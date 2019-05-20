Luss Smokehouse Launches New Beech-Smoked Mackerel and Mackerel Pâté Products
Combining basic natural ingredients with time-honoured curing techniques to produce succulent beech-smoked produce, Luss Smokehouse has announced the launch of its new beech-smoked mackerel and beech-smoked mackerel pâté.
With a light, slightly sweet taste that complements the natural flavour of the fish without overpowering it, the new products use only the freshest hand-filleted fish from Luss’s network of trusted suppliers.
Gently kiln-smoked in the traditional way for up to 12 hours, the fish is then delicately hand-sliced and packaged on the premises by the Luss Smokehouse team (pictured above), a small hard-working unit that produces the most delicious and luxurious Scottish Beech-smoked seafood from their base on the banks of Loch Lomond.
THE LUSS SMOKEHOUSE RANGE INCLUDES:
- Beech-Smoked Roast Mackerel
- Beech-Smoked Mackerel Pate
- Beech-Smoked Trout
- Beech-Smoked Salmon
- Beech-Smoked Salmon Pate
- The Lomond Smoked Salmon Fillet
- Smoked Trout Pate
- Hot-Smoked salmon
- Beech-Smoked Mussels
Visit www.luss-smokehouse.com for more information on how the exquisite Luss Smokehouse range can enhance your establishment’s stock listings and menus.
