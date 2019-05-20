Combining basic natural ingredients with time-honoured curing techniques to produce succulent beech-smoked produce, Luss Smokehouse has announced the launch of its new beech-smoked mackerel and beech-smoked mackerel pâté.

With a light, slightly sweet taste that complements the natural flavour of the fish without overpowering it, the new products use only the freshest hand-filleted fish from Luss’s network of trusted suppliers.

Gently kiln-smoked in the traditional way for up to 12 hours, the fish is then delicately hand-sliced and packaged on the premises by the Luss Smokehouse team (pictured above), a small hard-working unit that produces the most delicious and luxurious Scottish Beech-smoked seafood from their base on the banks of Loch Lomond.

THE LUSS SMOKEHOUSE RANGE INCLUDES:

Beech-Smoked Roast Mackerel

Beech-Smoked Mackerel Pate

Beech-Smoked Trout

Beech-Smoked Salmon

Beech-Smoked Salmon Pate

The Lomond Smoked Salmon Fillet

Smoked Trout Pate

Hot-Smoked salmon

Beech-Smoked Mussels

Visit www.luss-smokehouse.com for more information on how the exquisite Luss Smokehouse range can enhance your establishment’s stock listings and menus.